Man Utd signing confirms move as Arsenal in 'advanced' transfer talks

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag (left) & Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (right).

Latest transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window involving the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal

The final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season will take place on Sunday, May 19, with a kick-off time of 4pm GMT. What are clubs in England’s top division doing to prepare themselves for the next campaign?

Here are the latest transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window involving the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man Utd signing confirms move

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United have signed Dante Plunkett after he completed a trial period with the club - the signing was made official on Monday, May 13. Plunkett himself announced the signing on his official Instagram account, posting a photo in front of the statue of the Charlton brothers. For the post’s caption, he wrote ‘onto bigger things!’

A natural left-back by trade, Plunkett is still a long way away from competing in United’s senior squad - however, the sky appears to be the limit for this young man.

Arsenal in 'advanced' transfer talks

Arsenal are interested in highly-rated striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of next season, as the Gunners look to bolster their attacking options - they are in ‘advanced talks’ with the 20-year-old, according to a recent report from CaughtOffside.

Sesko has a release clause in his contract at RB Leipzig which is valued at approximately £42.8 million. The Gunners are not the only club who have been linked with a move for the Slovenian international - he is also believed to be in the sites of teams such as AC Milan, Manchester United, and Chelsea. Currently, however, Arsenal are the only club who are in direct communication with him.