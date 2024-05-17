Man Utd signing confirms move as Arsenal in 'advanced' transfer talks
The final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season will take place on Sunday, May 19, with a kick-off time of 4pm GMT. What are clubs in England’s top division doing to prepare themselves for the next campaign?
Here are the latest transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window involving the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.
Man Utd signing confirms move
Manchester United have signed Dante Plunkett after he completed a trial period with the club - the signing was made official on Monday, May 13. Plunkett himself announced the signing on his official Instagram account, posting a photo in front of the statue of the Charlton brothers. For the post’s caption, he wrote ‘onto bigger things!’
A natural left-back by trade, Plunkett is still a long way away from competing in United’s senior squad - however, the sky appears to be the limit for this young man.
Arsenal in 'advanced' transfer talks
Arsenal are interested in highly-rated striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of next season, as the Gunners look to bolster their attacking options - they are in ‘advanced talks’ with the 20-year-old, according to a recent report from CaughtOffside.
Sesko has a release clause in his contract at RB Leipzig which is valued at approximately £42.8 million. The Gunners are not the only club who have been linked with a move for the Slovenian international - he is also believed to be in the sites of teams such as AC Milan, Manchester United, and Chelsea. Currently, however, Arsenal are the only club who are in direct communication with him.
Arsenal will need a striker ahead of next season, with Eddie Nketiah set to depart the Emirates Stadium. Gabriel Jesus is a talented player, but his injury record makes him an unreliable option.