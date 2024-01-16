Man Utd's Karim Benzema 'decision', Liverpool 'eye' Chelsea man, Arsenal's new target
The Premier League's partial break continues this weekend, with the 10 teams who were in action taking a break and the other teams returning to action. The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool return to action this weekend, while Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United are all on break.
The title race is developing nicely at the top, with just two points separating Liverpool from City, while Arsenal will also want to be within two points after this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest standout Premier League transfer rumours.
Benzema latest
Manchester United will not be involved in the race to sign Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema this month, according to The Mirror. The Red Devils were being linked with a move for the experienced striker, but it seems they will resist signing the 36 year old, relying upon Rasmus Hojlund instead.
Benzema appears to have fallen out with current club Al-Ittihad, being left behind from their Dubai training camp, and he could now leave the club, according to reports. Chelsea are said to be one of the favourites for his signature.
Liverpool 'want' Chelsea man
Speaking of Chelsea, Liverpool are being linked with a move for Blues star Levi Colwill. HITC claim the defender is of interest to the Reds, who are said to be ready to 'test' Chelsea's resolve.
Colwill hasn't qui e managed the kind of form he showed at Brighton last season, and there have been reports claiming Chelsea could cash in. Liverpool are said to be interested in a deal as they look to the future of their back line.
Arsenal 'eye' French starlet
Arsenal are said to be interested in Angers youngster Jean-Matteo Bahoya. According to L’Equipe, the Gunners are eyeing the forward, who has scored five goals and assisted twice so far this season.
Bahoya is still only 18 years of age, and the Gunners are no strangers to shopping in France, signing the likes of William Saliba from the country in the past. Bahoya could be the latest target, and he is an attractive one, able to play as a striker or a winger.
