Hearing into Manchester City's alleged financial breaches starts today - with points penalty or even Premier League expulsion possible

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

16th Sep 2024, 6:54am
Manchester City’s long-awaited hearing into alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations is set to begin on Monday.

The champions are facing 115 charges of breaking the competition’s rules dating back to the 2009-10 season.

It is thought the club, who are also accused of failing to co-operate with an investigation, could face a range of punishments including a severe points penalty or even expulsion from the Premier League if found guilty.

The case will be heard by an independent commission at an undisclosed location and could take 10 weeks to complete, with a verdict not announced until 2025.

City were charged by the league in February 2023 after a long investigation into allegations published by German magazine Der Spiegel in autumn 2018.

The club deny any wrongdoing and have previously said they have a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” to support their stance.

City’s financial affairs have come under regular scrutiny since their takeover by Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.

In 2020 they were banned from European competition after being found guilty of breaking UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, but successfully challenged that ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

