Ilkay Gundogan has returned to Manchester City. | Manchester City FC

Manchester City’s treble-winning captain İlkay Gündoğan has returned to the Etihad after just one year away at Barcelona.

The midfielder agreed to leave the Camp Nou on a free transfer as the Spanish club grappled with financial troubles that are preventing them from registering summer signing Dani OImo to play in La Liga.

A homecoming materialised within days as City seek midfield cover for the injured Oscar Bobb as well as backup for Rodri, and the German has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Gündoğan, now 33, was Pep Guardiola’s first signing when they both joined the club and spent seven years there. His trophy-laden City career culminated in 2023’s historic treble win, claiming City’s maiden Champions League victory alongside the Premier League and FA Cup.

Fans were immediately enamoured with the idea of a return for Gündoğan, even tracking his flight as it returned to Manchester. As well as smartly providing another option in the midfield, the signing also holds sentimental joy for Cityzens - this could be Pep Guardiola’s last year with the club before his contract expires, and with an exit for Kevin De Bruyne also likely in the not-too-distant future, one last dance along with their treble-winning captain is a thrilling prospect.

Gündoğan may not reach the 60 goals or 304 appearances he secured in his previous spell in Manchester, and might not be the first name on the team sheet, but he still offered plenty to Barcelona last season and Germany in the Euros. He recorded more assists than any Blaugrana teammate last year, made the La Liga team of the season, and featured in all five matches of Germany’s tournament this summer.

He decided to have a bit of fun announcing his return as well, harking back to his original arrival in 2016...

Manchester City play at home on Saturday, meaning fans could reunite with Gündoğan very soon indeed - the midfielder’s registration before midday today means he is eligible to feature in the squad.