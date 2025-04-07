Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace on TV: Is the game being broadcast in the UK?

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City interacts with manager Pep Guardiola after being substituted during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Etihad Stadium on December 04, 2024 in Manchester, England. | Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about Man City vs Crystal Palace on TV

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City are set to host Crystal Palace in an upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday, 12th April 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 pm BST at the Etihad Stadium. City will be hoping to get out of their recent slump with a 0-0 draw against Man United last weekend whilst Palace will be trying to gain momentum following a 2-1 defeat of Brighton and an FA Cup semi-final against Villa at the end of the month.

Man City vs Crystal Palace UK TV Broadcast Details

For fans in the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage is expected to begin ahead of the 12:30 kick-off time, providing pre-match analysis and insights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League Early Kick-off This Weekend (12th April 2025)

The 12:30 BST kick-off time for the Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace match is part of the Premier League's early kick-off slot for the weekend. Early kick-offs are a staple of the Premier League schedule, often attracting significant viewership as they set the tone for the weekend's football action. These matches are typically broadcast live on either Sky Sports or TNT.

Man City vs Palace Live Stream

For supporters preferring to stream the match online, TNT Sports subscribers can access the live broadcast via the TNT Sports app or website. This service allows viewers to watch the game on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, meaning fans can follow the action even while on the move. It's advisable to check the compatibility of your device and ensure a stable internet connection for an optimal viewing experience ahead of kick-off.

Man City vs Palace International Channels

International viewers can also catch the live action through various broadcasters tailored to their respective regions. For instance, in the United States, the match will be available on Peacock Premium. Fans in Australia can tune in via Optus Sport, while those in Canada can watch through FuboTV. To find the specific broadcaster in your country, it's recommended to consult local listings or visit the official Premier League website for detailed information.

Here is more information detailing the international broadcasters for the Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace match scheduled for Saturday, 12th April 2025, at 12:30 BST:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Country/Region Channel United States USA Network, Telemundo, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue Canada FuboTV Canada Australia Optus Sport Ireland Premier Sports Hong Kong NowTV South Africa SuperSport Middle East & North Africa (MENA) beIN Sports

Please note that broadcasting rights are subject to change, and it's advisable to check local listings or the official Premier League website for the most up-to-date information.

Historical Context

Historically, matches between Manchester City and Crystal Palace have provided fans with memorable moments. While City have often dominated, Palace have managed some notable upsets, making this fixture unpredictable. For instance, in December 2018, Crystal Palace secured a 3-2 victory at the Etihad, highlighting their potential to challenge the league's elite, and arguably they’re a far better side now than they were back then.