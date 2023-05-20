Manchester City win third Premier League title in a row

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Manchester City have won the Premier League title for 2022/23.

The Citizens lifted the title before even playing their game this weekend. Arsenal's 1-0 lost to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground confirmed Pep Guardiola's men victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is the third title Manchester City have won in a row. The Gunners had lead the league for much of the season but faded at the end as City went on a mammoth unbeaten run.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

How many Premier League titles has Pep Guardiola won?

The former Barca and Bayern Munich boss has now won five Premier League titles since arriving in Manchester in 2016.

The 2022/23 title is Man City's third in a row - and Pep has only failed to lift the league trophy in 2016/17 and 2019/20 seasons. which adds to the three Bundesliga titles and three La Liga titles in his trophy cabinet.

How many Premier League titles has Man City won?

Manchester City have won nine league titles during their history. Two of the titles came pre-Premier League and have now won seven of those titles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Citizens first won the Premier League in 2011/12 on the dramatic final day wiith Aguero's famous goal. They also won the title in 2013/14.