For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
'Era-defining' British author Martin Amis dies aged 73
Manchester City win third Premier League title in a row
15 dogs seized after 'well-loved' Jonathan Hogg mauled to death
Patrick Kielty confirmed as new host of RTE's Late Late Show
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Breaking

Manchester City win the Premier League: how many titles has Pep Guardiola won

Manchester City hae been crowned Premier League champions again

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
1 hour ago
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / SportimageManchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Manchester City have won the Premier League title for 2022/23.

The Citizens lifted the title before even playing their game this weekend. Arsenal's 1-0 lost to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground confirmed Pep Guardiola's men victory.

It is the third title Manchester City have won in a row. The Gunners had lead the league for much of the season but faded at the end as City went on a mammoth unbeaten run.

Most Popular

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / SportimageManchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

How many Premier League titles has Pep Guardiola won?

The former Barca and Bayern Munich boss has now won five Premier League titles since arriving in Manchester in 2016.

The 2022/23 title is Man City's third in a row - and Pep has only failed to lift the league trophy in 2016/17 and 2019/20 seasons. which adds to the three Bundesliga titles and three La Liga titles in his trophy cabinet.

How many Premier League titles has Man City won?

Manchester City have won nine league titles during their history. Two of the titles came pre-Premier League and have now won seven of those titles.

The Citizens first won the Premier League in 2011/12 on the dramatic final day wiith Aguero's famous goal. They also won the title in 2013/14.

More to follow.

Related topics:Manchester CityPremier LeaguePep Guardiola