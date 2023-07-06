Mancheser City have made a major move in the WSL transfer window after confirming the signing of Jill Roord on a three-year-deal from German giants Wolfsburg.

The former Arsenal winger returns to the Women’s Super League after two years and has become Gareth Taylor’s first signing of the summer having recently helping Wolfsburg reach the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have always thought that this was a fantastic club with lots of quality, and I’m super excited to start here” said the 26-year-old Dutch international.

“I really like the way that they play, and I feel that it suits me perfectly. There’s a lot of quality in the team, and it’s a young side with plenty of potential which is very important to me. I’ve always thought that the Women’s Super League is very competitive, so playing in England again is like a dream – I feel like I have developed a lot as a player during my time in Germany.

“In my conversations with Gareth [Taylor], I heard everything that I wanted to hear – we think the same way about football which is important, and where he sees me in the team was ideal– it is the perfect fit. If you play for City, you compete for everything you are involved in and that is what we will be aiming to do – with the quality we have here, anything is possible so I hope that we will be very successful together” added Roord.

The Dutch international has already amassed 86 caps since making her Netherlands debut in 2015. Roord also helped her country to win the UEFA Women’s European Championships two years later as well as reaching the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019. She spent two years in the WSL previously with Arsenal, where she scored nine in 33 league games for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head Coach Gareth Taylor said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to secure Jill’s signature and bring her to the Club.

“She has proven her worth in both England and Europe during her career so far, alongside on the international stage with the Netherlands – she is no stranger to success. She is a player whose calibre speaks for itself with what she has achieved, and we believe she will be a fantastic addition to our squad here at City.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming her aboard and working with her over the next three years.”