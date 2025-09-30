Could Ruben Amorim be tempted - or forced - to abandon his treasured formation for a more conventional 4-3-3?placeholder image
Manchester United 4-3-3: How Ruben Amorim's side could line up if he bows to alleged formation request, with Kobbie Mainoo brought in from the cold

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago

He has been dogmatic about it to the point of saying that even the Pope could not change his mind, but reports coming out of Old Trafford in the last 24 hours have suggested that Ruben Amorim has been given an ultimatum - change your misfiring formation.

Football news site Indykaila, which had a successful track record in breaking transfer news ahead of the curve, and was bang on the money in predicting that Nuno Espirito Santo would take the reins at West Ham, reported last night that Amorim was called in for a Manchester United crunch meeting after the weekend’s humiliation at Brentford.

It’s alleged that he was left ‘speechless’ by the request to change to 4-3-3 from his wing-back-using3-4-3. A board or chairman dictating tactics to a manager would be unconventional to say the least, and given that Amorim is wedded to his method it would certainly have been provocative. But given that rumours are circulating around Amorim’s future, with names such as Xavi Hernandez and Oliver Glasner in the frame (as some say), it’s not impossible.

Here’s how United’s best 4-3-3 would line up - with one currently marginalised player in particular seeing a chance to re-establish himself. This line-up - like Amorim’s - is still missing a proper, dependable, hard-tackling defensive midfielder. But an extra body in the middle of the park should shore up the defence.

Altay Bayandir has previously showed promise, notably in last season's FA Cup game against Arsenal, but recent matches have shown an Onana-like frailty. Lammens, as the long-term prospect, should be blooded straight away

1. GK - Senne Lammens

De Ligt has been one of the brighter parts of United season so far, and is becoming more and more dependable

2. CB - Matthijs De Ligt

Lisandro Martinez will be in contention for a place as soon as he is fit but Yoro is playing well in a misfiring team at the moment

3. CB - Leny Yoro

Dalot is far better in a back four than as a wingback - too many games under Amorim's formation have left him looking cost, either hanging back when he should push or flying forward when needed defensively.

4. RB - Diogo Dalot

Dalot is far better in a back four than as a wingback - too many games under Amorim's formation have left him looking cost, either hanging back when he should push or flying forward when needed defensively. | Manchester United via Getty Images

