Football news site Indykaila, which had a successful track record in breaking transfer news ahead of the curve, and was bang on the money in predicting that Nuno Espirito Santo would take the reins at West Ham, reported last night that Amorim was called in for a Manchester United crunch meeting after the weekend’s humiliation at Brentford.
It’s alleged that he was left ‘speechless’ by the request to change to 4-3-3 from his wing-back-using3-4-3. A board or chairman dictating tactics to a manager would be unconventional to say the least, and given that Amorim is wedded to his method it would certainly have been provocative. But given that rumours are circulating around Amorim’s future, with names such as Xavi Hernandez and Oliver Glasner in the frame (as some say), it’s not impossible.
Here’s how United’s best 4-3-3 would line up - with one currently marginalised player in particular seeing a chance to re-establish himself. This line-up - like Amorim’s - is still missing a proper, dependable, hard-tackling defensive midfielder. But an extra body in the middle of the park should shore up the defence.