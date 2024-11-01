Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as new manager after Erik ten Hag was sacked

Ruben Amorim has officially been named as the new Manchester United head coach. | Getty Images

Ruben Amorim has been confirmed as Manchester United’s new manager.

The Portuguese head coach will take charge of the Premier League club on November 11.

It comes after Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday after the Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided enough was enough as Sunday’s late loss at West Ham continued their poor start to his third season in charge.

United set their sights on highly-rated Sporting Lisbon head coach Amorim and have now confirmed a deal has been struck to bring him in on a deal until June 2027, with the option for a further year. The 39-year-old will start work with the Red Devils on Monday, November 11 having overseen the Portuguese champions’ three remaining matches before the international break.

United, who confirmed Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue as interim manager until Amorim’s arrival, said: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November. Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football.

“Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.”

United sources insist Amorim was their first choice and the only coach they spoke to, highlighting his track record and suitability to the club’s new football structure.

The club sent a delegation to Lisbon on Monday to negotiate with Sporting aware that Amorim had a €10m (£8.4m) release clause and a 30-day notice period they have managed to negotiate down.

His first competitive match will be against Ipswich Town on November 24.