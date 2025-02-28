Manchester United are ‘all over the place’ says Liverpool defending legend Mark Lawrenson

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes Manchester United are playing outdated football and are a mess on and off the pitch.

The former Match of the Day pundit has been watching events unfold at his old rivals and cannot work out what is happening. United, who sit 14th in the Premier League, are enduring a turbulent season with new boss Ruben Amorim struggling to get his ideas across to his players.

United did show some steel in battling to a 3-2 victory over third-from-bottom Ipswich Town in midweek, but supporters have vented their frustrations with the clubs’ owners and are far from convinced with matters on the field.

“I just think, on and off the pitch they’ve got it completely wrong,” Lawrenson said. “I like the manager. Man United only come to you once - you don’t turn them down. He probably thought with the way he plays, he can turn them around, but they’re all over the place.

“The team changes every week, which is a nightmare. The manager’s still searching. He knows which way he wants to play but he doesn’t have the personnel. It’s just not there. They’re all over the place and they’re playing a game from ten years ago.”

United have stuttered in all departments this season and have managed just 33 goals in 27 Premier League games. The Red Devils head coach is limited in his striking options and fans are desperate for quality additions, with signings made under Erik ten Hag yet to impress.

“Some of the buys, not the fault of this manager, but some of them are ordinary. They’ve had one or two that have been good, but only one or two. The rest look like ordinary players," said Lawrenson.

“Off the field, they’re sacking x, y, and z. One thing and another. Let the football people run the club! Run all the other stuff, fine. But let them run the club and then sooner or later it will change. It happened to Liverpool for a while, but they weren’t anything like as bad [as United], but they were never really looking like they were challenging for the league – which is arguably the big thing.”

