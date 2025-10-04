Why are Manchester United wearing black armbands against Sunderland? Minute's silence held for synagogue attack victims
The reason was not for a deceased former player, as is often the case, but instead to pay tribute to the victims of Thursday’s terror attack in the city.
Two men - Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66 - were killed in an attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, after Jihad Al-Shamie launched a drove a car at a group of people before stabbing a man. Al-Shamie was shot by police seven minutes after they were called about the incident.
It happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish year.
United head coach Ruben Amorim said at a press conference on Friday: “It’s a crazy world that we are living in the moment, a lot of these things are happening. Of course, our sympathy is for the victims and we will pay tribute tomorrow. But it is a crazy world in this moment.”
The shul which was attacked is in the north of the city, about five miles from Old Trafford.