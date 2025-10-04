LEIGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Jayce Fitzgerald of Manchester United wears a black armband in memory of former Manchester United player Denis Law during The FA Youth Cup 4th round match between Manchester United and Preston North End at Leigh Sports Village on January 17, 2025 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Manchester United players have worn black armbands this weekend - and the Old Trafford crowd observed a minute’s silence against Sunderland.

The reason was not for a deceased former player, as is often the case, but instead to pay tribute to the victims of Thursday’s terror attack in the city.

Two men - Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66 - were killed in an attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, after Jihad Al-Shamie launched a drove a car at a group of people before stabbing a man. Al-Shamie was shot by police seven minutes after they were called about the incident.

It happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish year.

United head coach Ruben Amorim said at a press conference on Friday: “It’s a crazy world that we are living in the moment, a lot of these things are happening. Of course, our sympathy is for the victims and we will pay tribute tomorrow. But it is a crazy world in this moment.”

The shul which was attacked is in the north of the city, about five miles from Old Trafford.