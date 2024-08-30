Manchester United complete signing of Uruguayan midfielder as transfer deadline looms
For months, the Red Devils have been chasing the signature of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan found himself out of favour with the Ligue 1 giants under new manager Luis Enrique, and has been searching for a new home ever since.
After a medical and lengthy negotiations, the 23-year-old has now signed all the paperwork and is officially a Manchester United player. The club posted the following video on Twitter confirming his arrival - with more details to come later this evening.
It comes with just an hour and a half to go in the summer transfer window, with a number of deals still up in the air. Chief among those is Raheem Sterling’s future, with the Chelsea player in “advanced talks” with Arsenal for a loan deal.
Having been snubbed by Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, Victor Osimhen may yet join Chelsea on a permanent deal - the Blues are reportedly “keen” to sign him before the transfer window closes.
