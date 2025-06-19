Manchester United fan, Frank Llett is hopeful that after nearly a year he may finally have his hair cut.

After seeing the Premier League fixtures, that were released on Wednesday June 18, Manchester United fan, Frank Llett is hopeful that he may see is beloved Red Devils win five in a row.

“It’s looking like a tough start to the season for Man Utd, but I am still hopeful.

“After winning against Aston Villa on the final day of the season, we’re at 1/5 in the challenge. If we manage to beat Arsenal on the opening day, the next fixtures are winnable. Fulham, Carabao Cup 2nd round and Burnley.” Frank said.

Frank Llett at the start of his challenge and 257 days later.

Frank has waited nearly a year for his side to win five games in a row. Since starting his challenge back in October 2024 where he said I will not cut my hair until Manchester United win five games in a row.

Frank originally grew up in Oxford but now resides in Spain and even though stating that he has had long hair when he was younger, he acknowledged that his hair has never been this long before. He added,

“The biggest challenge for me right now is the heat, it has been very hot during the summer in Spain and there’s along time to go before it starts to cool down again.”

During the months of November and December the Red Devils play Crystel Palace, Everton, West Ham, Wolves and Bournemouth – all of which are games that they would be expected to win, but with Manchester United’s current form during the past few seasons it is hard for any fan of the Premier League to see where their next win is coming from.

“If not during the opening four games, I have seen a good run of games between November and December which looks most likely. It’s still going to be tough though.” Said Frank.

Should this be the season that he sees Man Utd win five in a row, Frank has plans to return to Old Trafford for the fifth and final game, where upon should they win, he has plans to have his cut there and then in the ground.

Frank has also set up a Just giving page for people to donate too - with all of the proceedings going to the MIND Charity.

You can follow his updates on Tik Tok - @TheUnitedStrand.