Manchester United fans say goodbye to player following Fenerbahce draw

Man Utd drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Manchester United fans finally got to say goodbye to former midfielder Sofyan Amrabat following their 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Moroccan international played the entirety of the match for Jose Mourinho's side as a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri cancelled out Christian Eriksen's first-half strike.

After the full-time whistle had sounded at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Amrabat walked over towards the away end where he stood and applauded the United supporters who he never had a chance to properly say goodbye to in the summer.

Amrabat's final appearance for United came in the FA Cup Final win over Man City back in May, and although Erik ten Hag wanted to exercise an option to buy him permanently from loan side Fiorentina, the United board would not grant his wish as they prioritised other targets. The 28-year-old was left in limbo for much of the summer as he awaited news from United, before he eventually joined Fenerbahce on loan after giving up any hope of returning to Old Trafford.

Speaking earlier in the week, Amrabat reflected on his time at United and revealed how he might have stayed longer had Ten Hag got his way.

"I have a special relationship with Ten Hag since I was a 20-year-old at Utrecht," he said. "He wanted to keep me this summer so I wish him the best but not for Thursday. I hope they lose." When further pressed on his exit, he added: "The only thing that I want to say is that you have to ask Mr Wilcox."