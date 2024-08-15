Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney secures first win as Plymouth boss beating Cheltenham in Carabao Cup
Wayne Rooney is celebrating after Plymouth Argyle’s 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town - his first success since taking over as manager at The Pilgrims. In the first round of the Carabao Cup, strikers Ben Waine, Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu secured victory for the team.
Rooney said: “I thought we were good. First half we had to be more patient with the ball. I felt second half we came out with more control, more patience and obviously got the well-deserved win.
“I saw a lot in this game that I didn’t see on Sunday and now hopefully we can put Sunday behind us. We won the game and scored three good goals, but the best thing for me was Joe Edwards winning a tackle that he didn’t deserve to and that’s why he’s our captain, a leader.
“We have to be more clinical. Although we won by three goals we could have won by more. I left Ryan Hardie on because I wanted him to get a goal. Strikers need goals for confidence. He worked really hard at the top and got a well-deserved goal.”
Cheltenham boss Michael Flynn said his team was “learning” and did manage to take away a some positives from the defeat. He said: “For 65 minutes we did really well until they scored and then our heads dropped a little bit.
“Joe Day made one of the best saves I’ve seen for a long time, we then switches off and they have a tap-in. We are a team learning. Players have not got a lot of experience but there were some real positives. I thought Ethon Archer did very well and Joe (Day) was excellent. A big positive for me tonight was no injuries.”
