Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney during the Carabao Cup first round match at Home Park Stadium, Plymouth | Adam Davy/PA Wire

Record goalscorer for Manchester United, Wayne Rooney, is celebrating his first win as manager at Plymouth Argyle.

Wayne Rooney is celebrating after Plymouth Argyle’s 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town - his first success since taking over as manager at The Pilgrims. In the first round of the Carabao Cup, strikers Ben Waine, Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu secured victory for the team.

Rooney said: “I thought we were good. First half we had to be more patient with the ball. I felt second half we came out with more control, more patience and obviously got the well-deserved win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I saw a lot in this game that I didn’t see on Sunday and now hopefully we can put Sunday behind us. We won the game and scored three good goals, but the best thing for me was Joe Edwards winning a tackle that he didn’t deserve to and that’s why he’s our captain, a leader.

Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney during the Carabao Cup first round match at Home Park Stadium, Plymouth | Adam Davy/PA Wire

“We have to be more clinical. Although we won by three goals we could have won by more. I left Ryan Hardie on because I wanted him to get a goal. Strikers need goals for confidence. He worked really hard at the top and got a well-deserved goal.”

Cheltenham boss Michael Flynn said his team was “learning” and did manage to take away a some positives from the defeat. He said: “For 65 minutes we did really well until they scored and then our heads dropped a little bit.

“Joe Day made one of the best saves I’ve seen for a long time, we then switches off and they have a tap-in. We are a team learning. Players have not got a lot of experience but there were some real positives. I thought Ethon Archer did very well and Joe (Day) was excellent. A big positive for me tonight was no injuries.”