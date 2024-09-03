Erik ten Hag Picture: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth spoke to journalists before the Liverpool match and revealed their view of Erik ten Hag, their transfer strategy, and the club’s stance on Jadon Sancho.

Berrada and Ashworth began work at United this year after Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreed the deal that would put him in charge of the club’s footballing operations. However, the decision to keep manager Erik ten Hag in charge was taken before either started their roles - after the Dutchman managed United to their lowest ever finish in the Premier League, but also their second major honour of his tenure with a win over Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Berrada, who previously worked for City Football Group, told reporters: “We're very happy with that decision. Erik has our full backing and we have worked very closely together, as Dan said before, in this transfer window. We're going to continue working very closely with him to help him get the best results out of the team."

Pressed with a question on their support for the manager in case of a poor run of results - which turned out to be pertinent with United proceeding to slump to defeat against Liverpool - Berrada said: "Do we still believe in? Erik? Absolutely. We think Erik is the right coach for us and we’re fully backing him."

Ashworth added: “I've really enjoyed working with Erik for the last eight weeks. I see my job is to support him in every way I possibly can.”

The pair have been two of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s key appointments and Ashworth also lifted the lid on some aspects of the club’s transfer business, naming the arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Lenny Yoro, and Matthijs de Lift as important in strengthening key positions. He was also quizzed on the departure of Jadon Sancho to Chelsea - the winger spent much of last season on loan after a fallout with Ten Hag and, though he came back into the fold in preseason, has now left on a loan with an obligation to buy.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Ashworth said the call was “nothing to do with” there being no future for Sancho at the club, saying: “It was a decision that we made - if it’s right for Jadon and it’s right for us to move on. He wanted to explore the opportunity at Chelsea, like Scott (McTominay) wanted to explore the opportunity at Napoli, like Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) wanted to explore the opportunity at West Ham. We’re not in a position where we’re kicking players out of the club."

He told journalists the summer window involved 32 transactions, highlighting a new deal for Bruno Fernandes as “crucial”, while Berrada said the club had “a very clear idea” of what incoming and outgoings they wanted to achieve. The new chief executive said: “I'm very excited and very optimistic at what we have in front of us. I think we're starting to put the right pieces in place and I'm absolutely convinced that we're going to be successful."

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League with three points after three matches, having won their opener against Fulham and then lost against Brighton and Liverpool. They return to action against Southampton, who have lost all three of their matches, on September 14 after the international break.