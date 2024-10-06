Jonny Evans shone for Manchester United in their dull goalless draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Erik ten Hag made three changes from the 3-3 draw with Porto as Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho came in for Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Amad Diallo.

United were much more structured from their previous few outings and kept their shape well in both defence and attack against one of the best Premier League sides. Marcus Rashford fired a decent effort at Emiliano Martinez, while Morgan Rogers and Jaden Philogene both sent shots wide of the United goal in the first quarter of the match.

Jonny Evans was one of the brightest performers for Ten Hag's side, with a no-nonsense defensive display that was required to put an end to a handful of Villa openings, in what was otherwise an extremely uneventful first-half.

United were once again forced into half-time changes though when Matthijs de Ligt and Victor Lindelof replaced Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui. Villa were the better side after the restart, with Youri Tielemans forcing a straightforward stop from Andre Onana and Ollie Watkins blasting an effort over the bar.

United went close when captain Bruno Fernandes fired a free-kick at the crossbar and went close again when substitute Antony volleyed the rebound wide of a gaping goal from the edge of the box.

However, it was an afternoon to forget for either side as it ended goalless at Villa Park in one of the most uneventful matches you will see this season. Here is how we rated the United players at Villa Park:

Manchester United lacked attacking threat against Aston Villa

Andre Onana - 6 Onana hardly had a save to make all afternoon but claimed a number of high balls well. Made a straightforward stop to deny Tielemans in the second-half.

Harry Maguire - 6 United looked the best they have done at the back in weeks albeit against a blunt Aston Villa attack while he was on the pitch.