Manchester United star 'told to find new club' in Premier League transfers roundup
The Premier League season is almost over, with two games left to play. Before the campaign concludes on May 19, let’s take a look at the latest transfer rumours ahead of the summer transfer window.
A Manchester United defender has told he will need to ‘find a new club’ - additionally, Arsenal and Liverpool are both trying to sign a Premier League defender.
Manchester United academy graduate Brandon Williams told to ‘find a new club’
Brandon Williams will not play for Manchester United next season after being told he must ‘find a new club’, according to a report from Football Insider. His contract is due to expire in the summer, meaning he will become available on a free transfer for any potential suitors.
Williams has been playing on loan at Ipswich Town this season, who have recently secured an unlikely promotion to the Premier League. He has not been a mainstay of their starting XI, however - his preferred role of left-back has chiefly been occupied by Leif Davis.
Liverpool and Arsenal ‘hold talks’ with Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly
Liverpool and Arsenal are locked in a transfer battle to secure the services of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, according to a report from CaughtOffside. The Reds and the Gunners have both held ‘talks’ with the player and his agent - Newcastle United are also thought to be in the mix, though it is unclear if the Magpies have been in touch with him. Currently, Liverpool and Arsenal are leading the race to sign him.
Kelly has made 21 Premier League appearances so far this season, notching up a pair of assists along the way. He has not been a regular member of Bournemouth’s starting XI, though this can largely be attributed to the multiple injuries he has picked up over the course of the campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.