A Manchester United teenager has been taken to hospital after collapsing with a head injury during a match.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under-21 midfielder Sekou Kone was involved in a serious clash with another player during the junior side’s National League Cup clash with Tamworth.

Kone, 19, went down after challenging for a header from a corner in the 42nd minute, with the score still 0-0. Kone initially got to his feet but collapsed moments later, with medical staff rushing to his aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Stephen Burley ended the first half early as Kone received prolonged treatment on the pitch.

He was eventually stretchered off wearing an oxygen mask, to applause from supporters at The Lamb Ground, and taken to hospital by ambulance.

With no ambulance remaining at the venue - which is required by competition rules - the match was abandoned.

Confirming this, a spokesperson for Tamworth said: “Due to the medical situation, we are forced to abandon tonight’s fixture, details will be revealed in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to wish safe travels to all the Man United fans, staff and players.

“We especially wish Sekou Kone a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson for Man United has now shared an update on Kone’s condition in a statement on X.

“Sekou is conscious, stable and communicating with United’s medical team,” they said. “He has been taken to hospital as a precaution for further checks.”

Kone joined United from Malian side Guidars FC last summer in a deal worth just over £1m.