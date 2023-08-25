Manchester United have rejected a huge bid from a UEFA Champions League club for goalkeeper Mary Earps and insist she is not for sale at any price, according to numerous reports.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper won the Golden Glove at the recent Women's World Cup and was awarded the FIFA Best award for the world's best goalkeeper earlier this year, however, her form has not gone unnoticed and an unnamed club are reported to have tested United's resolve with a 'significant' bid.

While some online speculation indicated the bid could have been received from Spanish giants Barcelona, ManchesterWorld understands this is not the case.

Earps, who has been with Manchester United since 2019 and made over 80 appearances for the club, played every game for the Lionesses during their World Cup run in Australia and New Zealand, where she saved a 68th minute penalty from Jenni Hermoso in the 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final.

Reports from MailOnline say the club will reject any offer for the goalkeeper, insisting she is not for sale 'any any cost' despite Earps' contract expiring at the end of the season, akin to the £500,00 offer the club turned down for Alessia Russo in January despite her contract ending this summer.

Speaking to ManchesterWorld about the player's contract in January, head coach Mark Skinner said: "It is something that we are looking towards (signing a new contract). She has been excellent for us and she is someone I personally have a lot of time for. When we have the update on that, we will give you that. She's a huge part of what we do.”