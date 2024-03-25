Victor Lindelof in action during a first team training session

Victor Lindelof has revealed he is already planning for life after football as he approaches the final year of his Manchester United contract.

The Sweden international has been at Old Trafford for the past seven years and has had his contract extended for an additional year after a clause in his current contract was triggered back in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindelof has had to settle for a reduced role at United in recent years but remains a valuable squad member under Erik ten Hag, where he has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season and has proven himself as a worthy replacement amid their ongoing defensive crisis.

Last week, the 29-year-old insisted he was still happy at United and has reiterated that he still has a few more years left in him yet before he considers hanging up his boots

However, he is already thinking about what he will do once he finally stops playing, with a possible future in coaching on the cards.

“I have started an education with some friends in the team in England. It is a regular education. Uefa A, the first," he told Fotboll Skanalen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You never know what will happen in the future. I think it’s better to do it now than after the career so I’ve done it. If something comes up when you stop, you’ve done it.”