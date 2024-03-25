Manchester United star planning for future career as he approaches final year of contract
Victor Lindelof has revealed he is already planning for life after football as he approaches the final year of his Manchester United contract.
The Sweden international has been at Old Trafford for the past seven years and has had his contract extended for an additional year after a clause in his current contract was triggered back in January.
Lindelof has had to settle for a reduced role at United in recent years but remains a valuable squad member under Erik ten Hag, where he has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season and has proven himself as a worthy replacement amid their ongoing defensive crisis.
Last week, the 29-year-old insisted he was still happy at United and has reiterated that he still has a few more years left in him yet before he considers hanging up his boots
However, he is already thinking about what he will do once he finally stops playing, with a possible future in coaching on the cards.
“I have started an education with some friends in the team in England. It is a regular education. Uefa A, the first," he told Fotboll Skanalen.
“You never know what will happen in the future. I think it’s better to do it now than after the career so I’ve done it. If something comes up when you stop, you’ve done it.”
He added: “I’m not quite there but I hope I have a few years left as a player.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.