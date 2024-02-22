Eden Hazard is one of the stars taking part in the Match for Hope.

A number of footballing legends, creators and celebrities will participate in the first ever Match for Hope, a special charity game organised by the Education Above All Foundation (EAA), an organisation dedicated to transforming lives throughout the world through education.

The game will feature be fronted by two social media influencers, Chunkz and AboFlah, who have both assembled an all-star team consisting of footballing legends, celebrities and creators.

Two of the most successful managers of the 21st century will also be involved in the event. Team Chunks will be led out by three-time Premier League and seven-time FA Cup winner Arsene Wenger, formerly of Arsenal, while Team AboFlah will be led by Antonio Conte, who lifted the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea, along with four league titles in Italy.

Both managers share the unique distinction of leading their team to an unbeaten season with Wenger’s Arsenal (2004) and Conte’s Juventus (2012) both achieving the feat.

The match may be a friendly by nature, but both coaches will be determined to come out victorious. Ahead of the highly anticipated charity match we take a look at how you can watch the Match for Hope and what the event is in aid of.

When is the Match for Hope?

The first ever Match for Hope will take place on Friday 23 February. The star-studded match will be held at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Qatar.

The venue is famous for hosting the 2022 World Cup final, which proved to be a classic as Lionel Messi's Argentina triumphed over France on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

What is Match for Hope?

Match for Hope is an event designed to raise money for education charities around the world. All proceeds from this event will be donated to countries such as Mali, Palestine, Pakistan, Sudan, among others, according to Bein Sport.

Who is taking part in Match for Hope?

The first ever Match for Hope is an intriguing clash which sees a combination of footballing legends, celebrity influencers and creators from around the world.

Here is the full lineup of players in the TeamChunkz squad, managed by Arsene Wenger:

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

Johnny Carey

David Vujanic

Angry Ginge

Just Ridah

Ahmad Abaraqub

Anders Hofman

Roberto Carlos

Sean Garnier

Billy Wingrove

AJ Shabeel

Ammar Kandil

Aitch

Xduttino

Eden Hazard

Daud Sulimen

David Villa

Taiyo Kimura

Here is the full lineup of players in the Aboflah squad, managed by Antonio Conte:

Aboflah

Amine Radi

Sharky

Eman SV2

Casper Lee

Thomas Brag

Adel Khamis

Kristen Hanby

Kaka

Claude Makelele

Didier Drogba

Jamm

Thogden

Agent 00

Yung Filly

Sammy Chafaii

Danny Aarons

Hanody Awesome

Markitos

Tim Cahill

How to watch Match for Hope