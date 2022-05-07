Gary Lineker has been tipped to leave Match of the Day to make room for James Corden, and the former England international has provided an update.

Gary Lineker has responded to rumours he could leave Match of the Day.

Lineker has presented BBC’s flagship Premier League highlights show since 199, and he has become synonymous with the programme.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But over recent days, it has been rumoured that famed comedian and Late Late Show host James Corden could take over.

Lineker recently stepped down from his role as BT Sport’s Champions League presenter to follow Leicester City’s European efforts with his family.

And that decision, which was taken ahead of this season, has only fuelled speculation that the former Tottenham striker could walk away from Match of the Day.

But he has now provided an update on the situation, and below we have rounded up all the information on the story.

What were the rumours?

After Corden announced he is leaving The Late Late Show, rumours circuled among websites that the Gavin and Stacey star had become a strong contender to replace Lineker on Match of the Day.

When that story emerged, Linker quote retweeted a tweet reporting the story with an eyes emoji.

That only fuelled speculation that the story could hold some truth.

The truth

Lineker has now put the rumours to bed, at least for the time being.

Speaking on Twitter on Saturday night, the presenter made it clear that he will be seeing out his contract with the BBC over the coming years.

He wrote: “Getting a number of texts from friends asking if I’m quitting @BBCMOTD after reports on Twitter of my possible successor.

“So it’s only fair I give you the bad news now: I’m afraid I still have 3 years to run on my contract, so you’re stuck with me for a while. “

Lineker’s contract

Lineker only signed his new Match of the Day contract with the BBC in 2020.

The deal takes him up until 2025 and it included a 23% pay cut as part of BBC wage cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said at the time: “I love working with the BBC, and am very proud to continue to be a part of their outstanding football team.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker delivered a surprising Brighton statistic after their victory at Arsenal

“I’m looking forward to the next five years - with a European Championship and World Cup on the horizon, it’s exciting times for me and the team.”

Lineker no longer works with BT Sport, but he does present on the odd occasion with La Liga TV.

He also holds sponsorship deals with Walkers and Vision Express.

Net Worth

Lineker has enjoyed successful careers across professional football and in the media.

From his days as a player and a presenter, the former England international is estimated to be worth around £30million by Spears Magazine.

His net worth has reportedly dropped by around £500,000 in the last year, which could have something to do with his BT Sport exit.

It’s understood Lineker earns around £1.36million per year through his Match of the Day gig.