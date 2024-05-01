AEK Athens vs PAOK: European grudge match descends into chaos as manager faces lengthy ban
and live on Freeview channel 276
AEK Athens boss Matias Almeyda faces punishment after he was involved in a heated brawl at the end of his side’s defeat against local rivals PAOK.
PAOK triumphed 3-2 in a thrilling encounter which had huge implications for the Super League title race. With title rivals Olympiacos and Panathinaikos also gunning for top spot.
Once the referee's final whistle blew, a visibly infuriated Almeyda expressed his anger and became involved in a fracas alongside a small crowd of bodies in the dugout.
The 50-year-old was spotted pushing his own player, Sergio Araujo, and one of his substitutes and went on to confront a number of other people including one of the officials before police were forced to step in.
PAOK star Taison and several other AEK coaches tried to restrain Almeyda but were unsuccessful as he broke free and grabbed another person by the neck.
That person, according to reports from Greek publication Sportal, was an official working for the Sub-Directorate of Sports Violence Provention.
Speaking after the game, Almeyda, who was capped 40-times for Argentina as a player, revealed to reporters that he had apologised to the individual that he had grabbed by the neck.
He said: “Did you see how many people were in the stadium? What I always says is that if we want to change the situation in Greek football, there cannot be so many people. There is no one at AEK matches. So who protects us on the field. I really don’t care if it was PAOK people or others, I just think that people should be more respectful. I respect the world and I want the same.
“When I see an injustice being done. I react. I am a man, blood flows in my veins. I’m not going to change the way I am as a person. I respect everyone whether I’m playing inside or outside and I wanted to be treated as a human being. I hope we don’t all have to be upset about something that has happened on the field. Before I had received some pushes.”
Mail Sport understands that Almeyda faces a touchline ban of at least three matches.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.