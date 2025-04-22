Goalkeeper Mattia Perin of Juventus makes a save against Real Madrid during a friendly in 2022 | Getty Images

Juventus goalie Mattia Perin is in hot water over illegal gambling accusations and is among 12 people including midfielder Weston McKennie who are being investigated by Italian prosecutors in a new probe.

New details on the involvement of footballers in illegal betting and gambling online.

The investigators of the Guardia di Finanza have reconstructed how the payments to participate in illegal poker tables were organised.

Mattia Perin, the Juventus goalkeeper who is among those under investigation by the Milan Prosecutor's Office, allegedly “left €1,500 in Fagioli's locker”, while he allegedly transferred the additional “sum of €10,500” to the same midfielder, also a Juventus player at the time.

It is also alleged that he "would then take care of the delivery in favour of De Giacomo".

Between 2021 and 2023, a series of alleged incidents involving 12 players took place, with fresh developments emerging after authorities conducted interviews and analysed data from the seized phones of Nicolo Fagioli and Sandro Tonali - now at Newcastle United - two high-profile figures who have each served suspensions in the past 18 months.

It is also alleged that players Nicolo Zaniolo and Samuele Ricci also played illegally online. The investigation is ongoing.

Story: NewsX