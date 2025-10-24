Former Ipswich Town captain Mick McNeil has died at the age of 85.

The former England full-back made 173 appearances for Ipswich between 1964 and 1972, helping the club win the Second Division title in the 1967–68 season.

Paying tribute on social media, an Ipswich Town spokesperson said: “The club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former captain Mick McNeil. Once a Blue, always a Blue.”

Before joining Ipswich, McNeil began his career at Middlesbrough, his hometown club, where he made 193 appearances after debuting as an 18-year-old.

A Middlesborough spokesperson added: “Quick into the tackle and eager to carry the ball forward, Mick had bags of energy and was versatile too.

“He starred at left-back before switching to right-back following the emergence of club record appearance holder Gordon Jones, and later into the middle of defence as Cyril Knowles came onto the scene.”

He earned nine England caps, making his international debut against Northern Ireland while still playing in the Second Division for Boro, and his final appearance came against Luxembourg at just 21.