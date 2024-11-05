Spanish footballer Miguel Ledo has died at the age of 34 after a battle with leukaemia.

The news of Ledo’s death was confirmed by his former club, Logroñés. The club said in a tribute to the player, who was known as the “eternal captain” during his time at the Logroñés: “We don't want to remember him in any other way than with the red and white jersey and his bracelet.

“Rest in peace, eternal captain. We are out of words... sorry.”

Ledo was diagnosed with leukaemia after leaving Logroñés. Other clubs have paid tribute to the talented footballer.

Real Mallorca said: “Our condolences to Miguel's family and loved ones. Rest in peace,” while Real Sporting said: “Our condolences and words of encouragement go out to Miguel's family and loved ones and to everyone at your club. May he rest in peace.”

C.A Osasuna added: “From Club Atlético Osasuna we want to convey our deepest condolences to his loved ones, as well as to the entire family of the @SDLogrones. Rest in peace.”