Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has publicly urged Morecambe FC owner Jason Whittingham to sell the club.

On Thursday, July 31, prospective buyers Panjab Warriors, in a joint statement with the club's minority shareholders, said the club would be forced to shut down without a takeover.

The culture secretary referenced the plight of her own club, Wigan Athletic, which went through financial complications in 2020 and almost disappeared entirely from English football.

In an open letter to Wittingham, Nandy said: “The uncertainty and misery now facing this proud club, its fans, players, staff and the local community is heartbreaking to see.

“It is imperative that you act to help save the club and get round the table to do so.

“It is never too late to do the right thing and with so much at stake for this grand old town, the time for action is now. I call on you to effect a sale to a suitable owner, and give the club a chance of a brighter future.”

While she pointed to the incoming football regulator as a future safeguard against these kinds of crises, Nandy added that it “will not be up and running in time to help Morecambe today.”

Whittingham, speaking on behalf of Bond Group Investments last weekend, said they are willing to sell and called on Panjab Warriors to reach out. The sports investment group responded on Tuesday, July 29, saying they remain “ready, willing and able” to complete the takeover - a deal that has been in talks for over a year.

For now, the club’s suspension holds until the National League’s compliance and licensing committee reconvenes on 20 August.

Despite the uncertainty, the club’s academy continues to operate. Academy manager Neil Wainwright, who has been with the Shrimps for 17 years, told BBC Radio Lancashire that he has received calls from other clubs about their youth players but stressed that the academy is only “paused,” not dismantled.

Most player registrations remain intact at the time of publication.