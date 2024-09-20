It’s no secret - the future of the England football team is bright. Three Lions head coach Lee Carsley has plenty of talented starlets he can call upon - but who are the most valuable in today’s market?

In this piece, we’ll look the nine English players aged 20 or under who have the highest estimated market value on Transfermarkt. We will be examining an array of rising stars, including players at Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United. So far, only three of them have made their debut for England’s senior team - before we begin, can you guess who they are?