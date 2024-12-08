Portuguese winger Luis Nani has officially retired from football.

Taking to social media earlier this evening (December 8) the winger - who played on both the right and left flanks during his career - said that the “time has come to say goodbye” to the sport.

The 38-year-old is perhaps best known for his stint at Manchester United in the late 2000s, where he was considered to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s heir after CR7 left for Real Madrid. Sadly, Nani never quite reached those heights, but still tallied up 41 goals and 70 assists for the Red Devils.

After leaving Man United at the end of the 2014/15 season, Nani found himself on the path of a journeyman, frequently switching clubs as he played for the likes of Fenerbahce, Valencia, Lazio, Orlando City and Melbourne Victory.

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, Nani moved to CF Estrela Amadora, who currently sit 16th in Liga Portugal.

Posting on X, Nani said: “The time has come to say goodbye, I have decided to finish my career as a professional player. It’s been an amazing ride and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories.

“Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams. See you soon.”

During his time at Man United, Nani was known for doing more stepovers than he took actual steps, doing so many skills that he made current Old Trafford star Antony look like Ryan Shawcross by comparison. But even if the skills didn’t get him anywhere, his flair on the ball still made him a joy to watch in his prime.