Steve Clarke’s men take on the Greeks at Hampden Park in the second leg of their Nations League play-off.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland have returned home with a 1-0 advantage to take into the second leg of the play-off, which will see the winner granted their place in Group A1 of the Nations League. Greece are hoping to be promoted into the group, while Scotland are aiming to retain their position in the top Nations League group.

Scott McTominay’s first half penalty kick saved the Scots in the first leg, with the team holding on after a tough second half against the persistent Greeks. Scotland survived some late scares, which included a shot rocked off the woodwork and a challenge from Grant Hanley on Taxiarchis Fountas, which was initially given as a penalty to the Greeks before being overturned by VAR on favour of a free kick just outside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team dug deep to shut Ivan Jovanović’s men out, rewarding the Scots with their third win in a row. Steve Clarke and his team will be hoping that their efforts in the first leg were not in vain as they aim to take control of the fixture and give the Tartan Army something to cheer for. The second leg of the fixture will take place on Sunday, March 23 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Scotland came away from Greece with a 1-0 advantage to take into the second leg, taking place at Hampden Park tonight (March 23) | SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

Is Scotland vs Greece on TV tonight?

Yes - the second leg of the Group A play-off is available to watch on television. The best news for fans is that an added subscription is not needed to access the Scotland vs Greece game after the BBC picked up coverage.

The match will be shown on BBC Scotland, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. It will kick off at 5pm, with coverage starting from 4.30pm on BBC Scotland and 4.55pm on BBC Two. Radio coverage will also be available on BBC Radio Scotland.

The BBC announced earlier this month that it had struck a deal with UEFA to acquire the rights to show the international matches for the devolved nations in the run-up to the World Cup in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhodri Talfan Davies, Director of BBC Nations, says: “I’m absolutely delighted that fans across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will now be able to enjoy live, free-to-air coverage of all the big international football matches.

“Nothing fires the imagination more than live international sport and the race to qualify for the world’s biggest tournament. It’s going to be quite a ride and I’m thrilled the BBC will be there every step of the way.”