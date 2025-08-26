SASSUOLO, ITALY - AUGUST 23: General view inside the stadium prior to the Serie A match between US Sassuolo Calcio and SSC Napoli at Mapei Stadium Citta del Tricolore on August 23, 2025 in Sassuolo, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) | Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

A former Chelsea and Manchester United player has signed for an Italian club.

Nemanja Matic spent last season at Olympic Lyonnais in France, after a stellar career in which he spent several years at Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as turning out for Benfica, Roma and Rennes.

The Serbian, now 37, has found a new club for next season, signing up for the next campaign with an option for another season, subject to performance.

He is joining Sassuolo in Italy, under former Italian international Fabio Grosso, and will link up with Scottish left-back Josh Doig, and Ismaël Koné, the Canadian international familiar to British football fans from his time with Watford.

Matic played 29 times for Lyon last season in all competitions, spending more than 2,500 minutes on the pitch. He scored once and provided one assist.