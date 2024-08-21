From left, Trent Alexander-Arnold, George Moncur and Jesse Lingard | -

If you’re wondering why fifth-tier Southend United’s latest signing rings a bell, look no further... and here are other little-known family ties in football.

The Shrimpers have just signed experienced EFL midfielder George Moncur on a season-long loan from Leyton Orient, and eagle-eyed fans online quickly realised that his name is familiar for good reason: George is none other than the son of ex-Premier League player John Moncur.

His old man made 176 appearances for West Ham United in a nine-year stint at the club, and was part of historic victories like the Hammers’ Intertoto Cup win. He’s now director of the family-run car sales business, but his two sons have stepped into his boots. Freddy, 27, plays non-league football - while George has racked up over 300 EFL appearances, including Championship spells at Barnsley, Luton, and Hull City.

The Moncurs are far from the first clan to have football running through their veins - here are four footballing relations you may not have heard of.

The Gray dynasty

Tottenham teenage signing Archie Gray is an exceptional case with not only two but three generations of top-flight footballers in the family. Leeds United fans must be all too familiar with the Gray name - even before Archie’s 52 appearances with the first team last season, his dad Andy had played for them as recently as 2012.

Archie Gray joined Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds in June

He himself followed in a long family tradition, with his own father Frank Gray winning the First Division title with the Whites and the European Cup with Nottingham Forest.

Last but not least, young Archie’s great-uncle Eddie Gray is written into Leeds footballing folklore as a FA Cup, League Cup, and two-time First Division champion over the course of more than 450 appearances. He also managed the club in the Premier League in 2003-04 - there are some pretty strong genes in the Gray family. At only 18, Archie made his debut for Spurs on Monday night against Leicester City and already looks to be taking beautifully to the top flight.

Eni and Sone Aluko

Former England international and pundit Eni Aluko has made headlines throughout her almost two decades as a player and subsequent commentary career. She was first called into the England camp when she was only 14, and went on to make 102 appearances and score 33 goals for her country.

Eni Aluko playing for Chelsea in the Women's Super League match during the 2015/16 season

What many might not know is that she’s not the only Aluko to make a name in English football. Her younger brother Sone started out, like her, at Birmingham City and has since played in the Premier League for Hull City as well as spells with Fulham, Reading, Aberdeen, Blackpool, and Rangers. He is now back in the top flight but on the sidelines as a first team coach with newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Trent’s relative working for major rivals

Trent Alexander-Arnold is synonymous with Liverpool - but his own uncle was for many years a key figure in the hierarchy at their biggest rivals Manchester United.

John Alexander enjoyed a playing career with Millwall, Reading, and Northampton Town before moving from the pitch to the backroom and taking on the role of club secretary at Watford. His expertise eventually took him to Old Trafford despite his Liverpudlian roots and he oversaw the administration for the Red Devils from 2010-2017, coinciding with his nephew’s breakthrough at Anfield in the 2016-17 season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool Picture: Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s even rumoured in Phil McNulty and Jim White’s book Red on Red that Sir Alex Ferguson tried to make the most of the family tie by offering a young Trent the chance to switch sides - but he declined, something for which Liverpool fans will be eternally thankful.

The homegrown cousins who grew into Manchester United stars

Jesse Lingard was not everyone’s cup of tea by the end of his time at Manchester United - arguments over a lack of game time eventually led to him departing the club when his contract ended in the summer of 2022. However, his contribution to the Red Devils in their low spell after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson is noteworthy: he appeared 232 times for the club, and scored the winner in the 2016 FA Cup final.

Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring for West Ham during the 2020/21 season Picture: Getty | Getty Images

As it happens, he’s not the only young footballer in their family whose blood is red as can be - his cousin Gabby George re-signed for the women’s side in 2023. George was one of the players who had to leave the club due to their lack of a senior women’s side after spending her youth with United’s academy, playing for Everton for nine years.

When a move back home materialised in 2023, though, George leapt at the chance - it was the worst possible luck that she ruptured her ACL (for the second time in her career) shortly into the 2023/24 campaign, ending her debut season after four appearances. As the Reds look to build on their maiden Women’s FA Cup victory, she looks set to return to the first team. Her cousin, meanwhile, is currently playing in South Korea’s K League 1 for FC Seoul.