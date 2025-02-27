Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak | Getty Images

Eddie Howe revealed the extent of their top scorer’s problem after he missed their 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It was impossible to separate Newcastle United’s struggles against Liverpool last night from the absence of in-form striker Alexander Isak. The Swede was not in the squad for the Magpies’ trip to Anfield, where they lost 2-0 and struggled to trouble the league leaders.

Liverpool’s quality was the key factor in their dominance, but the effect of Isak’s absence was clear. Callum Wilson stepped in up top, but couldn’t replace the red-hot striker’s form.

Isak hit 50 Premier League goals on his 76th appearance in the competition last weekend, the seventh fastest player ever to do so. He boasts the best minutes-per-goal ratio of any forward in the top flight this season except Mo Salah.

With that in mind, Newcastle fans waited anxiously to hear when they could expect his return. The Magpies have a busy time coming up, hosting Brighton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday before they travel to West Ham on March 10 in the Premier League.

Their biggest concern will be the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley on March 16.

With that schedule in mind, fans will be relieved to hear Howe’s assessment of Isak’s injury.

“He’s a player we can't take any risks with,” the manager told TNT Sports before last night’s match. “It became apparent in the day or so after the last game [their 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday] he was feeling something, so he misses out.

“It's a big blow because he's been so good for us this season. We don't know at the moment but we don't think it's serious at all. Part of our mind is to keep him for the games we have coming up.”

Newcastle said when the team news came out that Isak missed out due to a “slight groin problem.”

Speaking to the club media after the match, Howe expanded: “Around lunchtime I sat down and had a long conversation with him. Of course he wanted to play. But he was just feeling his groin and didn’t feel 100% fit so we made the decision not to play him. I think it was the right call, he’s too important to lose for any length of time by trying to force him to play.”

Newcastle fans will hope to see their star man back on the pitch, or at least the bench, for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Brighton.