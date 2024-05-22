Eddie Howe is closing in on a double signing at St James' Park.

Newcastle United are on the verge of signing two Premier League stars

Newcastle United are in advanced talks with two Premier League defenders as they aim to get ahead of the curve in terms of transfer business.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that the Magpies are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Fulham centre back Tosin Adarabioyo along with Bournemouth stopper Lloyd Kelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Italian posted on X: “Newcastle keep advancing to sign both Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo as free agents, almost there.”

Romano added that deals for both players are likely to happen, despite the absence of a sporting director following Dan Ashworth’s decision to go on gardening leave ahead of a proposed move to Manchester United.

Eddie Howe has done his research with both players. The 46-year-old gave Kelly’s his first Premier League opportunity when he signed him for Bournemouth for £13m back in 2019. While he has long been an admirer of Adarabioyo who earned a spot in the Championship Team of the Season alongside Kelly when the pair were promoted in 2021 with Fulham and Bournemouth respectively.

Adarabioyo has made 78 Premier League appearances and has been a key part of Fulham’s team under Marco Silva. He is seen as a tough-tackling, pacey centre back, who is comfortable in possession. Something which the Magpies are in need of following long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Likewise, Kelly is predominantly a centre back, who also excels in physical duels and is comfortable in playing in a possession based team as he has displayed at Bournemouth. The 25-year-old was regarded as a leader in the Cherries dressing room and has been lauded for his versatility due to his ability to play left back.

Newcastle are yet to delve into the free agent market for an outfield player since the PIF takeover in October 2021, but it now appears that two shrewd signings will arrive at St James’ Park at the same time.

Tottenham eye swoop for 19-goal striker

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has claimed that there will be huge changes to the team this summer as he aims to once again establish the Lillywhites as a top four team.

Postecoglou has been credited in his first season with improving his side’s overall finish despite the departure of Harry Kane. However, with some of the funds still available from his exit, the ex-Celtic manager is now determined to fill that void in his squad to try and take his team to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad