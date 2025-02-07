Jean-Philippe Mateta has attracted interest from various Premier League clubs. | AFP via Getty Images

A round-up of all the latest Premier League headlines - including updates from Man Utd, Wolves Newcastle and Crystal Palace

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are believed to be lining up a bold move for in-form Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies, who recently secured their place in the Carabao Cup final, are flying high in sixth position and are firmly in the hunt to secure Champions League qualification for the second time in three seasons under Eddie Howe. They are among the top scoring teams in the top-flight with 42 goals from 24 league matches, with the bulk of those coming from Alexander Isak with 17 goals. But with the prospect of European football on the horizon and the uncertainty surrounding the future of soon-to-be out-of-contract Callum Wilson, it appears likely that the Magpies will once again look to bolster their attacking personnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle remain in the market for a striker that can provide further long-term competition to their in-form Swedish forward, with fellow option William Osula currently struggling for game time as he settles into the North East following his £10m move from Sheffield United.

Newcastle United plot move for Jean-Philippe Mateta

TBR Football understands Newcastle United are one of the leading contenders to sign Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer. The 27-year-old has been a revelation since Oliver Glasner replaced Roy Hodgson, and over the last 12 months has scored a staggering 27 goals in 41 appearances under the Austrian head coach.

He was a standout performer for France at the Olympic Games and has proven a nightmare for Premier League defences to deal with this season due to his strength, dribbling ability and clinical finishing infront of goal. However, there are doubts over his future due to prolonged talks over an extension to his Eagles contract which have stalled in recent months. Mateta is under contract until 2027 after an automatic one-year extension was recently triggered by the club’s heireachy.

Reports claim Mateta could also be the subject of offers from Manchester United, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest as they continue to push for further attacking reinforcements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United on red alert as £62m release clause becomes apparent

Wolves boosted their survival hopes by tying star forward Matheus Cunha down to a new four and a half year contract, shattering the hopes of teams such as Manchester United, Aston Villa or Arsenal making a move for the Brazilian in January.

Cunha has fired in 11 goals and registered four assists in 23 appearances in what has been a stellar individual campaign. The 25-year-old is seen as one of the players that is likely to make a huge difference in the team’s push to remain in the division, but his long-term future at Molineux is far from certain.

Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy understands that Cunha’s new contract includes an all-important £62m release clause, which can be activated by any club over the summer. The Red Devils, who are struggling in front of goal, are believed to be keeping tabs on the situation with great interest.