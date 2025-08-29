Inter Milan face the possibility of losing Davide Frattesi to a Premier League club, in the final days of the transfer window.

Roma, Juventus and other clubs have already tested Inter’s resolve, but the Nerazzurri have so far resisted every approach.

Their stance may be softening, however, with Luka Sucic’s emergence giving the club reason to reassess Frattesi’s role in the squad.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Newcastle United have returned with fresh enquiries after seeing a £34.6m offer rejected. The Premier League side are preparing another bid, and while Inter maintain that only a significant offer will force a sale, the door is no longer fully closed.

Should Frattesi depart, Inter are weighing up Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo as a replacement.

Man United initially explored a permanent deal worth around £43m, but the youngster has since expressed his desire for a loan move before the deadline, in hopes of securing first-team football.

That option could tempt Inter if they are forced into the market.

For now, Mainoo remains a name on the shortlist rather than an active negotiation. But with Frattesi’s future uncertain, Inter may yet turn to the England international to plug the gap.