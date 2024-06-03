Newcastle are edging close to a deal for Bournemouth ace Lloyd Kelly.

The latest transfer news from the Premier League, including major updates from Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa

Newcastle United and West Ham are both expected to be busy in this summer’s transfer window as they react to the setback of missing out on European football.

The Magpies finished the season in seventh, which would normally be enough for a Europa Conference League place, but a tremendous performance from eighth place Manchester United in the FA Cup final meant that they instead earned the final spot on the continent.

Squad depth, particularly in defence, proved to be Newcastle’s downfall throughout the season and injuries to the likes of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and more have taken a huge toll on the team’s ability to keep clean sheets in recent months.

With Botman and Lascelles injury woes carrying on into next season, it is paramount that Eddie Howe’s team add further reinforcements and they are edging closer to doing that with free agent Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth.

The Shields Gazette understands that Newcastle are ‘close’ to signing Kelly on a free transfer when his contract expires on 30 June. The outlet claims Newcastle have beaten the likes of Liverpool and AC Milan to the deal and believes that Howe’s Bournemouth connections may have proven vital to getting the deal over the line.

News of Kelly’s potential arrival will come as a huge boost to Newcastle after the setback of missing out on Fulham centre back Tosin Adarabiayo who snubbed the St James’ Park club in favour of Chelsea, according to reports.

West Ham could sell defender for £10 less than they paid

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are pushing to complete a £20m deal for West Ham centre-half Nayef Aguerd.

The 28-year-old Moroccan signed for West Ham for £30m in 2022 and was initially a key member of the team which won the Europa Conference League in 2023. However, due to a combination of injuries and form he has had limited first team chances in recent months and has played just 21 league games in his second season.

SunSport reports Aguerd is keen on making the move to La Liga, but also understands that the player’s former club Rennes are also interested in re-signing the defender after impressing during his two years at Roazhon Park.

After reaching the Champions League group stage, Aston Villa are hoping to bolster their squad options with a move for Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley.

Barkley had a steady one-year loan spell in the West Midlands during the 2020/21 season, but is now showing signs of returning to his very best form at Kenilworth Road.

The 30-year-old is familiar with Aston Villa and has bags of Premier League experience, which in theory should allow him to slot seamlessly into the team at Villa Park. However, Football Insider claims that another of Barkley’s former clubs Everton could emerge with a rival offer to entice the midfielder back to his boyhood club.

Barkley made a name for himself at Everton and joined the academy at just 12 years of age. He made his first team debut six years later and went on to become his team’s most important player for a number of seasons before joining Chelsea.