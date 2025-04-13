Getty Images

Some key players are a doubt for one of the Premier League’s big games today

Newcastle United are at home to Manchester United in a 4.30pm kick-off, and the names on the team sheets are by no means nailed-on.

For the hosts both star striker Alexander Isak and England winger Anthony Gordon face late fitness tests. Isak missed a few recent games but did play and score against Brentford on April 2, and started the 3-0 win against Leicester, but was subbed off as a precaution.

Alexander Isak in action for Newcastle United last month | Getty Images

Gordon picked up a hip problem on international duty last month and Jason Tindall - who will be standing in for the hospitalised Eddie Howe in the dugout - says while Isak has had a “good” week of training, he will also need a late test before playing. “He’s been training and feels good. It’s a situation we’ll monitor day by day, but we’re hopeful he’ll be available,” said Tindall.

Earlier in the week Tindall said of Gordon: “We will have to make a late call to see if he's available for the bench on Sunday.”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St James' Park on March 02, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, and Joe Willock are all ruled out.

United may have secured an away draw in the Europa League -0 and two away goals - but it was nothing huge to celebrate given that they conceded a stoppage time equaliser after taking the lead with just two minutes left. An online spat between former United midfielder Nemanja Matic and André Onana put the focus on the goalkeeper - and sadly for him the game did not see him cover himself in glory, being at fault for both Lyon goals.

Matic described Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history” after Onana said that United were “way better” than Lyon before the game.

Early reports are that he has not travelled to Tyneside, with United boss preferring to keep him out of the firing line.

United boss Amorim defended Onana post-match, saying: “It can happen. If you play football and you play a lot of games, you can make mistakes. There’s nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that would help him. So, the most important thing is to be natural and then, when the time comes, I will choose the best XI to play. But I’m really confident in Andre.”

However, days later and Amorim has reportedly decided to take Onana out of the firing line for their Premier League fixture at Newcastle.

