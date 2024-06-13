‘Physically excellent’ - Eddie Howe protege gives rave Lloyd Kelly review as Newcastle United deal nears
Bournemouth legend Steve Cook has hailed “physically excellent” Lloyd Kelly as the perfect fit for Newcastle United.
The Magpies are yet to confirm the 26-year-old’s arrival but he is widely expected to join once his Cherries contract expires on June 30. Kelly underwent a medical on Tyneside yesterday ahead of confirming a five-year deal.
He will become Newcastle’s first summer signing and, as a freebie, allows Toon chiefs to loosen the purse strings elsewhere. Cook, one of Eddie Howe’s stalwarts during his Bournemouth years, spent 12 seasons on the south coast, three of them alongside Kelly.
The 33-year-old believes the versatile defender will be a “huge loss” to Bournemouth and backed him to succeed at St James’ Park. Cook told BBC Radio Solent: “From a Bournemouth point of view, it’s really disappointing to lose a quality player like Lloydy. He's a physically excellent, lovely footballer. He’s physically amazing, he’s extremely fast, a specimen of a man.
“Technically he is a very good footballer. It’s a huge loss for Bournemouth and a great signing for Newcastle United. He can play centre-half in a back four, left centre-half in a back five, and left-back, so he’s very versatile, at such a young age as well. Newcastle are getting a great player and Bournemouth are obviously losing one.
“It’s exciting for Lloyd going to such a huge club as Newcastle United. I think probably the stature of the club, Bournemouth will eventually get there, they’ve got great plans for the training ground and the stadium. But Newcastle, where they are aiming, they just missed out on Europe this year, but making finals and playing in Europe recently is a massive pull.
Cook also highlighted the relationship between Kelly and Howe as being a key selling point. He added: “The timing for him, he can leave on a free and go to a huge club, test himself pushing for Champions League football.
“He is joining a manager and a coaching staff that he knows extremely well, who will take his game to the next level. I’d see it probably as unfinished business, with Covid-19 hitting when Lloydy had just signed, with Eddie Howe leaving when we got relegated. I think if you ask anyone in the club, no one would give you a bad word, with how professional he is.”
