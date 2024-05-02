Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has received a further suspension over gambling breaches. Tonali has already missed the majority of this season and will not be eligible to return until the opening weeks of next season.

The midfielder was handed that initial ban by the Italian Football Federation, with the breaches dating back to his time with AC Milan. But there were further breaches that required investigation by the English Football Association, and that subsequent investigation has had Newcastle sitting nervously, given there has been the potential of an extended ban.

The Magpies paid a reported £70million for Tonali only for the suspension to sideline him after just eight Premier League appearances. But the FA have now announced the punishment they have served the midfielder, placing a suspended sentence over his head that will only come into place if there are further breaches, while a fine has also been handed out.

A statement shared by Newcastle read: “NUFC midfielder Sandro Tonali has been given a suspended two-month ban from competitive football by an independent Regulatory Commission after self- declaring breaches of FA Betting Rules. He has also been fined £20,000 and warned by the FA as to his future conduct.

“The banning period is fully suspended for the duration of the 2024/25 season, meaning he will be available to return to competitive football upon the conclusion of an existing ten-month sanction imposed by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on 27 October 2023. Provided that he does not commit any further breach of the FA Betting Rules during the suspension period, Sandro will not serve any part of the two-month sanction.

“As acknowledged by the FA in the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons, the level of assistance Sandro has provided by self-referring and fully cooperating with a subsequent investigation is extraordinary and unprecedented. Sandro made full admissions as to his betting activity, and did so in circumstances where there was no other evidence to support misconduct proceedings.