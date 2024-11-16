The rumour mill is already spinning and there is hope among Newcastle United fans that their club can secure a major signing having failed to do so in the summer when they refused to meet Crystal Palace’s £70million asking price to Marc Guehi.

But before we go any further, we must add that head coach Eddie Howe has warned it could be a quiet month...

"It's unpredictable at the moment,” said Howe. “It's very difficult to see what is going to happen. I know no one wants to hear it, but January is always a difficult window in every window so I don't think we should necessarily go into it expecting any different to any other previous January.

“Transfer trading, generally, was down last summer compared to the previous summer so will this January follow suit and it's quieter across the board? Possibly, yes. These are things that don't go in favour of a busy window so without wanting to make predictions, I'd be surprised if it deviated from that.”

But rather accept we reality, we’d rather dream! So with that in mind, here’s Newcastle United’s new-look starting XI- based on recent rumours:

