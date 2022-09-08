Kjetil Knutsen and Steve Cooper are the early front runners for the AMEX Stadium vacancy once the Seagull’s current boss makes the move to their Premier League rivals.

Brighton & Hove Albion look set to become the next Premier League club in the market for a new head coach as Graham Potter closes in on the top job at Chelsea.

The London club parted company with Thomas Tuchel earlier this week and have moved swiftly to bring in the Seagulls head coach as his replacement with an announcement expected later today.

Once that is confirmed, the Seagulls will have to begin the search for the Englishman’s successor and the bookmakers are already taking bets on who that might be.

Norwegian coach Kjetil Knutsen, who has impressed with Bodø/Glimt, is the early favourite followed closely by Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Ange Postecoglou has also been mentioned as an ideal fit for Brighton but it might be difficult to tempt him away from Celtic while a trio of EFL Championship bosses are also thought to be contenders.

Potter has been in charge of the Seagulls for three seasons, led them to a ninth place finish in the 2021/22 campaign and currently has the side sitting fourth in the Premier League table.

Here is how the early betting market looks for the next permanent manager of Brighton & Hove Albion:

*All odds correct at time of publication but subject to change

1. Kjetil Knutsen - 7/2 The Norwegian is the early favourite to replace Potter having won league titles and performed well in Europe with Bodø/Glimt Photo: Emilio Andreoli

2. Steve Cooper - 5/1 Would the Nottingham Forest boss, who led them to promotion last season, make the switch from Brighton’s Premier League rivals?

3. Ryan Lowe - 16/1 The former Plymouth Argyle boss has caught the eye at EFL Championship side Preston North End

4. Ange Postecoglou - 12/1 Postecoglou’s Celtic are on fire in the Scottish Premiership at the moment, having won the title last season, but would it be the right time to leave Glasgow? Photo: Ian MacNicol