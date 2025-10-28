The search is underway for a new head coach at Celtic after Brendan Rodgers shocked fans with his resignation from the club.

In a shock statement on Monday evening (October 28), Celtic confirmed that manager Brendan Rodgers has departed the club after he tendered his resignation. It came after a 3-1 loss to Scottish league leaders Heart of Midlothian, whom Celtic trail eight point behind in the SPFL table.

The club said in its statement: “Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.

“The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club. Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future.

“The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.”

All eyes are now on who could be coming in to revive Celtic’s league title hopes after a disappointing start to the season for fans.

Ange Postecoglou - 7/4

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been sacked from his position as manager of Spurs. | Getty Images

There is no surprise that Ange Postecoglou is the current favourite to take the Celtic job at the time of writing. The Aussie manager left Celtic for the Premier League in 2023, joining Tottenham Hotspur after winning five trophies - including two league titles - with the Scottish side.

His managerial record since has been patchy - while he won the Europa League title with Spurs in the 2024/25 season, he was unceremoniously sacked at the end of that same season, much to the dismay of fans. He then moved to Nottingham Forest following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure earlier this season, but his tenure ended after only eight games after failing to record a win.

Now in search of a job, the stars may have aligned for Ange’s return to Celtic. Oddschecker currently have the Aussie as the favourite to return, on odds of 7/4.

Martin O’Neill - 5/2

Martin O'Neill is part of the interim staff at Celtic after Brendan Rodgers resigned as head coach. | Getty Images

Martin O’Neill has long been tied to the club after his successful tenure as Celtic manager between 2000 and 2005. During his time, O’Neill won three Scottish Premier League titles, three Scottish Cups, and a League Cup. He also become one of the club’s most successful manager since Jock Stein, earning himself a 75.5% win rate.

Since his time at Celtic, O’Neill has managed at Aston Villa, Sunderland, and was the international head coach for the Republic of Ireland. His most recent appointment came in 2019, when he landed the Nottingham Forest job, but was sacked after only six months in charge.

He takes up the reigns as interim manager, temporarily replacing Rodgers - but could he be looking at a full return to Parkhead? Oddschecker currently has odds of 5/2.

Wilfried Nancy - 4/1

Odds - 4/1 | Getty Images

A unsuspecting name has crept up the odds overnight, with Wilfried Nancy currently sitting on odds of 4/1. The Frenchman is the current head coach of Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew and had achieved success at the US side, winning the MLS Cup 2023 and the 2024 Leagues Cup and also earning a runner-up spot at the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

He has a surprising connection to Celtic, having previously worked with Celtic defender Alistair Johnson during his time a manager at CF Montreal. Johnson has praised Nancy for his impact on him in the past - could a reunion be on the cards?

Shaun Maloney - 13/2

33/1 | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Former Celtic player Shaun Maloney takes up interim reigns with Martin O’Neill and is currently on odds of 13/2 to make the move to Parkhead permanent. Maloney played for Celtic between 2001 and 2007, before returning for a second stint in 2008. He eventually left the club in 2011.

His managerial career has seen him briefly take charge at fellow SPFL side Hibernian, before joining Wigan Athletic as head coach from 2023. He departed the club in March 2025. The former midfielder also worked on the coaching team at Belgium, and has previous experience as a coach at Celtic.

Kjetil Knutsen - 8/1

Getty Images

Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen has been linked with a move to Celtic after Rodgers’ resignation was announced. He has served as manager of the Norwegian side from 2018 and has grown the side from strength-to-strength, from winning their first ever league title in 2020 to making them mainstays in European competitions.

Under Knutsen’s watch, Bodø/Glimt reached the semi-finals of the 2024/25 Europa League, marking the first ever time a Norwegian side had made it that far in a major European competition.

After seven years at the Norwegian champions, could he be looking for a new challenge at parkhead? Possibly, as Oddschecker currently have the coach on odds of 8/1.

Edin Terzic - 6/1

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has been linked with the vacant Celtic job. | Getty Images

Edin Terzic has been linked with the vacant Celtic job after his stint at Borussia Dortmund from 2020 until 2024. Initially joining as an interim manager before Marco Rose was given the full-time job, the German side eventually turned back to Terzic in 2022 after Rose’s departure.

During his time at Dortmund, he won the DFB-Pokal in 2021 and reached the Champions League final in 2024. His side also missed out on a league title after only one goal separated them and Bayern Munich during the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign.

Oddschecker currently has the German sitting on odds of 6/1 to join Celtic as the new permanent manager.