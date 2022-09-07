The Premier League side have said they will “move swiftly” to appoint a new head coach at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have begun the search for their ninth permanent manager in ten years after parting company with German head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss was in charge of the blues for a little over 18 months and guided them to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in that spell.

The Blues have won three, lost two and drawn one of their opening six Premier League games this season and suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia in the opening game of their UEFA Champions League group stage last night.

A statement from Chelsea confirmed that Tuchel had departed the club, thanked him and his staff for their efforts and added: “Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.”

Already, speculation is rife as to who will take over at Stamford Bridge with Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter the early favourite with oddsmakers.

Former PSG and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is second favourite while the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers are also in the market.

Here is how the betting odds look for the next permanent Chelsea FC manager just hours after Thomas Tuchel’s departure:

1. Graham Potter - 1/4 The Brighton & Hove Albion boss entered the market at favourite with a price of 4/5 and appears to have been heavily backed since Photo: Bryn Lennon

2. Mauricio Pochettino - 7/2 The former Spurs and PSG boss is the second favourite and appears to be a leading candidate if Potter is not the man the Chelsea board decide to pursue

3. Zinedine Zidane - 12/1 The Frenchman is in the conversation any time a high reputation managerial vacancy becomes available and the current vacancy at Chelsea is no exception

4. Brendan Rodgers - 16/1 Rodgers, who began his coaching career at Chelsea with the Academy and reserve team, always seems to be linked with the top job at Stamford Bridge whenever it becomes available Photo: Clive Brunskill