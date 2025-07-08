Leicester City are keeping their options wide open when it comes to picking a new manager.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported by NationalWorld, the Foxes parted ways with Ruud van Nistelrooy after being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

The Dutch manager, a legend in his playing days at Manchester United, was appointed last November but was unable to steady the ship, with Leicester going down to the Championship alongside Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His departure was delayed - apparently to wait until the start of a new accounting period - but now the search is on to find his replacement.

Van Nistelrooy said: “I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the club well for the future.”

Leicester executives find themselves somewhat spoiled for choice when it comes to hiring a new manager, with plenty of viable candidates available.

But one manager has become a clear frontrunner in the eyes of the bookies, with a wealth of Premier League experience to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Orton, spokesperson for Betideas.com, said: “Gary O'Neil’s experience with Bournemouth and Wolves, keeping both clubs in the Premier League in difficult circumstances, has made him the clear frontrunner for the Leicester job.

“Chris Wilder brings a wealth of experience, particularly with Sheffield United, but he's a more divisive figure in the eyes of Leicester fans. Still, his no-nonsense approach could be what Leicester needs to get back on track.

“Names like Sean Dyche and Danny Rohl are also in the frame, with Dyche's proven ability in both the Championship and Premier League, and Rohl’s growing reputation within the game making them viable options.

“However, it’s clear that Leicester will be looking for a manager who can provide stability and lead them to an immediate return to the Premier League.”

Here are the full odds for the next Leicester City manager.

Gary O'Neil - 2/1

Chris Wilder - 3/1

Sean Dyche - 9/2

Danny Rohl - 6/1

Michael Carrick - 9/1

Lee Carsley - 12/1

Andy King - 16/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 20/1