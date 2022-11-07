Next Southampton manager odds: Luton Town boss leads market after Ralph Hasenhüttl sacking
The St Mary’s side are the latest Premier League club looking for a new head coach this season.
Ralph Hasenhüttl’s time as Southampton manager has come to an end after just under four years in charge at St Mary’s Stadium.
The Austrian leaves the club sitting 18th in the Premier League table with just three wins from their opening 14 games of the 2022/23 season. They had won just one of their last nine fixtures, a 1-0 victory away to Bournemouth last month, and Sunday’s 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United proved to be the last straw for the former RB Leipzig boss. The 55-year old was one of the longer serving head coaches in English football’s top flight having taken over at the club in December 2018.
Southampton only have two matches remaining before domestic football goes on hiatus for the FIFA World Cup finals. They face League One side Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. A statement from the club said: “First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”
The Saints will have plenty of time to get the right person in to take over the club and the current favourite for the job is a manager who has stood out in the EFL Championship in recent years. Other names on the bookmakers lists include coaches with experience in the Premier League and across several top league’s in Europe and even further afield. Here are the leading bookies favourites to become the next permanent manger of Southampton FC: