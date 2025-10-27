Southampton manager Will Still’s job is at risk after a poor run of form.

Promotion back to the Premier League was the obvious goal for the Saints this season, after dropping out of the top flight at the end of last season.

But with just two wins in the first 12 matches, Saints are 20th in the league - and while three points clear of the relegation zone, the club has fallen far from the expectations set by both fans and the board.

Now, rumours about Still’s job are beginning to swirl, with speculation rife that he could be replaced at St Mary’s Stadium before Christmas.

Shane Orton, spokesperson for SportsCasting, said: “After just two wins from his first 12 league games, pressure is mounting on Will Still as Southampton’s season continues to fall short of expectations.

“A promotion push was the clear target at St Mary’s, but with form stalling and frustration growing among supporters, patience is beginning to wear thin.

“Ralph Hasenhuttl leads the next manager market at 3/1, with a possible return to the south coast likely to appeal to some fans given his previous spell in charge. Michael Carrick follows at 4/1, while Lee Carsley and Alex Revell are also among the early contenders.

“Further down the betting, names such as David Wagner, Gary O’Neil, and former England boss Gareth Southgate add depth to what could become an intriguing managerial race if Still’s situation doesn’t improve.”

Here are the full odds for the next Southampton manager:

Ralph Hasenhuttl 3/1

Michael Carrick 4/1

Lee Carsley 7/1

Alex Revell 12/1

David Wagner 12/1

Gary O’Neil 14/1

Carlos Corberan 16/1

Gareth Southgate 16/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 16/1

Russell Martin 16/1

Steven Gerrard 16/1

Liam Rosenior 20/1

Mark Robins 20/1

Michael Skubala 20/1

Paul Heckingbottom 20/1

Paul Trollope 20/1

Jesse Marsch 22/1

Bruno Lage 25/1