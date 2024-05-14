Nick Montgomery has been 'relieved of his duties' as Hibs boss.

Nick Montgomery becomes the fourth different manager to be axed from the Easter Road club in the last two and a half years

Nick Montgomery has been sacked by Hibs after a dismal 4-0 defeat at home to Premiership rivals Aberdeen. The 42-year-old had only been appointed as first team boss in September and his exit leaves the Edinburgh club seeking their sixth permanent team boss in just over four years.

The club issued a statement this morning, which confirmed that club great David Gray would take interim charge for the final two games of the season.

“Hibernian FC can confirm that Nick Montgomery has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach. In addition, Sergio Raimundo and Miguel Miranda have also left the Club with immediate effect. David Gray will take charge of the First Team for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Commenting on behalf of the majority shareholders, the Gordon Family added: “As a Board this was not a decision we made lightly, but felt it a necessary one to move the team forward. Although Nick and his coaching team worked tirelessly, their efforts didn’t deliver the results we had hoped for.

“We’d like to thank Nick, Sergio, and Miguel for all of their hard work and dedication, and wish them all the best for the future.”