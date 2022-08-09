Frenkie de Jong, Antony, Ruben Neves and more are all still being linked with moves to Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts.

Erik ten Hag continues to find his first transfer window as Manchester United head coach a challenging one with several big moves appearing to either stall or fall apart.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong are the two players who continue to be most involved in the headlines concerning the Red Devils business in this window.

The Portuguese icon reportedly wants to leave United this summer but no one club has really emerged as a front runner in the race to sign him - with Chelsea’s interest now appearing to cool.

As for de Jong, the player is thought to be the priority target for ten Hag this window but it currently appears he wants to stay with Barcelona while Chelsea now appear to be preparing a move as pundits and experts advise the Red Devils to move on to alternative options.

Other big stories include the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who will likely not be a Manchester United player by the end of the transfer window, and Antony - the Ajax attacker who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several months.

It’s not just the well known stories that are still in the news with some new names entering the fray including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech while Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are still considered options without being at the forefront of the club’s attention.

Here are the latest transfer odds concerning Manchester United this summer and how likely a deal is to be done before September 3, 2022:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (4/9 to stay) The most likely outcome by September 3 is that Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford with Sporting Lisbon the club most likely to sign him at 11/4 while Chelsea have dropped down to 14/1

2. Frenkie De Jong (7/2) The ongoing transfer sage has taken a fresh turn with Chelsea overtaking United in the betting market as 6/5 favourites for the Dutchman who is also 5/2 to remain at Barcelona with United dropping way behind

3. Antony (9/4) Another transfer story that has been rumbling on for months now. Despite latest reports suggesting United have ‘ruled out’ signing the Ajax attacker this window they are still favourites to do so with odds makers

4. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (6/4 to join Crystal Palace) United are looking to get rid of the full-back and Crystal Palace, the club they signed him from for £45m in 2019, lead the market for his signature with Everton way behind as 10/1 second favourites