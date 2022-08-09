Erik ten Hag continues to find his first transfer window as Manchester United head coach a challenging one with several big moves appearing to either stall or fall apart.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong are the two players who continue to be most involved in the headlines concerning the Red Devils business in this window.
The Portuguese icon reportedly wants to leave United this summer but no one club has really emerged as a front runner in the race to sign him - with Chelsea’s interest now appearing to cool.
As for de Jong, the player is thought to be the priority target for ten Hag this window but it currently appears he wants to stay with Barcelona while Chelsea now appear to be preparing a move as pundits and experts advise the Red Devils to move on to alternative options.
Other big stories include the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who will likely not be a Manchester United player by the end of the transfer window, and Antony - the Ajax attacker who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several months.
It’s not just the well known stories that are still in the news with some new names entering the fray including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech while Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are still considered options without being at the forefront of the club’s attention.
Here are the latest transfer odds concerning Manchester United this summer and how likely a deal is to be done before September 3, 2022: